Auctioneer Asks Trump Supporters To Help Buy Childhood Home, Let President Decide What Happens To It

President Donald Trump’s childhood home has once again hit the market with an unconventional strategy by the current owner.

This makes the fourth time in the same number of years that the house has been up for sale, Reuters reported. The home has also previously been listed on AirBnB. Paramount Realty USA, the real estate company selling the home, has launched a strategy to sell the property for more than double the market price. Homes in the Jamaica Estates New York suburb list for $1.3 million, according to Reuters.

Owner of Trump’s childhood home encourages supporters to buy it for $3M https://t.co/bex0okY5ik pic.twitter.com/0UpnjmMqNm — New York Post (@nypost) December 9, 2020

Paramount has set up a GoFundMe account targeting Trump supporters to donate funds hoping to reach the threshold of $3 million. The pitch reads, “Thank President Trump by contributing to this campaign to buy his childhood home in his honor!” Regarding the unusual selling tactic, Misha Haghani, principal at Paramount Realty USA, said ,“It’s more likely that three million people will pay $1, or a million people will pay $3, or 300,000 people will pay $10, than one person will pay $3 million.” (RELATED: ‘Willing To Explore Our Options’: Trump Organization Considers Selling DC Hotel)

The GoFundMe statement goes on to read, “We are raising funds to buy President Trump’s childhood home for him, or a charity of his choosing, as a token of appreciation. What happens to the historic property is up to him!”

Paramount suggest that if sold Trump could make a decision on what would happen to the home. “Technically, he could accept the home and say, ‘Great, I just got another property to add to my empire,’ but he’s not going to do that,” Haghani said according to Yahoo News.

Other suggestions given by the realtor is that Trump could use the property as a presidential library, museum or house of worship, the New York Post reported. The GoFundMe account has raised $3,375 at the time of writing this article.