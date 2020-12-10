These Wallets All Make Great Holiday Gifts And Won’t Break The Bank

Everyone could use a new wallet, which is why they make excellent, thoughtful holiday gifts. But if you’re feeling overwhelmed about the massive selection out there, we’ve narrowed it down for you, giving you nothing but sleek, budget-friendly options.

Check out these gift-worthy wallets for yourself!

Defender RFID-Blocking Leather Card Holder (Black) – $29.99

Combat electronic theft with this sleek, black wallet that keeps all your personal data safe while you’re out and about.

Get the Defender RFID-Blocking Leather Card Holder in black for $29.99 (reg. $49).

Vault RFID-Blocking Leather Wallet – $34.99

Not only does this wallet boast a textured leather exterior and bi-fold design, but it protects all your plastic from electronic skimming.

Get the Vault RFID-Blocking Leather Wallet for $34.99 (reg. $69).

Dash Bando Slim Utility Wallet (Navy) – $13.99

Designed to last, this super-durable wallet can accommodate up to 10 cards at a time, boasts two quick-draw slots on either side, and protects against electronic skimming.

Get the Dash Bando Slim Utility Wallet in navy for $13.99 (reg. $25).

Hero Goods: Bryan Bi-Fold Wallet – $12.99

Carefully crafted with hypo-allergenic, vegan leather, this stylish wallet has ample room for all your credit cards, money, and more.

Get the Hero Goods: Bryan Bi-Fold Wallet for $12.99 (reg. $55).

Hero Goods: Adams Wallet – $11.99

This rough-around-the-edges, faux-leather wallet is perfect for anyone who needs an easy, safe space to store their cards, license, and cash. No frills necessary.

Get the Hero Goods: Adams Wallet for $11.99 (reg. $45).

Hero Goods: Garfield Bi-Fold Wallet – $12.99

With a total of six pockets, this rugged wallet is great for all your essentials. And thanks to its faux-leather woven exterior, it can withstand just about anything.

Get the Hero Goods: Garfield Bi-Fold Wallet for $12.99 (reg. $75).

Hero Goods: James Bi-Fold Wallet – $12.99

Hypoallergenic and easy to maintain, this multi-pocket faux-leather wallet is built to last for the long-haul. Plus, it looks great on anyone.

Get the Hero Goods: James Bi-Fold Wallet for $12.99 (reg. $70).

WalletGuard24: Smart Bluetooth Wallet – $79.95

Equipped with smart Bluetooth technology, this wallet alerts your phone whenever you’re more than 33 feet away from it, ensuring you’ll never lose the thing again. And since its USB charging battery lasts up to two months per charge, you’ll have ample time to hunt it down if necessary.

Get the WalletGuard24: Smart Bluetooth Wallet for $79.95 (reg. $89).

GOVO® T4 Badge Holder/Wallet – $17.99

After making a splash on Kickstarter as the world’s first badge holder with with a multi-functional clip and spring-loaded card holding system, this unique wallet is quickly proving to be a must-have. Capable of holding all your essential cards and licenses, this wallet is used widely by military and law enforcement personnel.

Get the GOVO® T4 Badge Holder/Wallet for $17.99 (reg. $24).

Cashew Smart Wallet with Biometrics & Bluetooth – $99.95

Designed with your personal data’s safety in mind, this wallet boasts incredible security features, including fingerprint authentication, integrated Bluetooth for when you leave it behind, crowdsourced GPS, and more.

Get the Cashew Smart Wallet with Biometrics & Bluetooth for $99.95 (reg. $149).

RFID Antimicrobial Copper Wallet – $39.99

Made with anti-microbial copper and equipped with RFID-blocking technology, this super-slim wallet is a must-have. And despite its small size, it can hold up to 12 different cards along with spare cash.

Get the RFID Antimicrobial Copper Wallet for $39.99 (reg. $85).

EZGO Original Wallet – $20.99

Slim and lightweight, this wallet gives you quick, easy access to cash, cards, digital media, and more. And thanks to the fact that you can store your ID and credit card facing outward on either side of the wallet, you can conveniently flash the last 4 digits of your card and your picture ID without even having to take it out.

Get the EZGO Original Wallet for $20.99 (reg. $30).

BANDO 2.0 Multi-Functional Slim Wallet – $23.95

Perfect for those who like to keep things simple and efficient, this dynamic wallet allows you to easily access up to 10 cards and has two available quick-draw slots, a secret compartment, and silicone grip dots for an ideal hold.

Get the BANDO 2.0 Multi-Functional Slim Wallet for $23.95 (reg.$30).

