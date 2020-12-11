LA Bar Owner Angela Marsden: ‘Our Establishments … Are About Community’

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura interviewed Los Angeles bar owner Angela Marsden, who went viral after showing a movie company’s outdoor dining area set up near her patio, which was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Bar owner in Los Angeles CA is livid to see that mayor Garcetti has approved an outdoor dining area for a movie company directly across from her outdoor dining area (which was shut down) pic.twitter.com/jkUP2CWg35 — Jake Coco ???????????????????? (@jakecoco) December 4, 2020

Marsden filmed the vide outside her bar Pineapple Saloon and Grill in Sherman Oaks, California. Los Angeles County has banned outdoor dining for three weeks, a devastating blow to the restaurant industry in Southern California struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

I spoke with Angela Marsden owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill who recorded this viral video. She said one of things that really got to her was that she was giving her employee’s their last paychecks and groceries while a movie company was allowed for outdoor dining, unfair. https://t.co/J6FOXUSc1H pic.twitter.com/M7PyXxUBKG — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 6, 2020

“This is dangerous. Mayor Garcetti and Gavin Newsom is responsible for every single person that doesn’t have unemployment,” Marsden said in the viral video. “All the businesses that are going under, we need your help, we need something to do something about this.” (RELATED : ‘We Are Not Crazy’: California Restaurant Defies Outdoor Dining Ban)

Spoke with owner Angela Marsden of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill, her video with viral when she called out a film crew who set up its craft services across her bar which was not allowed to have outdoor dining. Her employees is the main reason she decided to film the video pic.twitter.com/AN1kxLipdp — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 9, 2020

“Its the community, its the employees, that’s who I do it for,” Marsden said. “For me it was surreal, I look to my right there was my shuttered patio and to the left there is a 200 person tent with fold-out tables and a catering truck.”

“Our establishments are about people and the community” said owner Angela Marsden of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in Sherman Oaks. She told me she is standing for her business and for other restaurants because it’s the right thing to do. Stay tuned for the full story pic.twitter.com/S2jMMZPqP2 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 9, 2020

Marsden has received tons of support online after her video was seen by millions across the country. A GoFundMe page to assist the Pineapple Hill Saloon has raised over $185,000 in just a few days.”I had no idea that this video would do this,” she said. Marsden told the Daily Caller that the donations will be put towards opening the Pineapple Saloon and Grill for take-out.

WATCH :

Check Out More From Daily Caller :

Brewery Owner Spends Over $100,000 To Comply With LA County Outside Dining Regulations

Media Organizations Turn Blind Eye To Struggles Of Black Lives Matter Groups

CNN Anchor Dons A $380 ‘Facts First’ Sweater On Air