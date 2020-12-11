Video

LA Bar Owner Angela Marsden: ‘Our Establishments … Are About Community’

(Screenshot/DailyCaller)

Jorge Ventura Contributor
The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura interviewed Los Angeles bar owner Angela Marsden, who went viral after showing a movie company’s outdoor dining area set up near her patio, which was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Marsden filmed the vide outside her bar Pineapple Saloon and Grill in Sherman Oaks, California. Los Angeles County has banned outdoor dining for three weeks, a devastating blow to the restaurant industry in Southern California struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“This is dangerous. Mayor Garcetti and Gavin Newsom is responsible for every single person that doesn’t have unemployment,” Marsden said in the viral video. “All the businesses that are going under, we need your help, we need something to do something about this.” (RELATED : ‘We Are Not Crazy’: California Restaurant Defies Outdoor Dining Ban)

“Its the community, its the employees, that’s who I do it for,” Marsden said. “For me it was surreal, I look to my right there was my shuttered patio and to the left there is a 200 person tent with fold-out tables and a catering truck.”

Marsden has received tons of support online after her video was seen by millions across the country. A GoFundMe page to assist the Pineapple Hill Saloon has raised over $185,000 in just a few days.”I had no idea that this video would do this,” she said. Marsden told the Daily Caller that the donations will be put towards opening the Pineapple Saloon and Grill for take-out.

WATCH :

