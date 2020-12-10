CNN Anchor Dons A $380 ‘Facts First’ Sweater On Air

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan sported a “facts first” sweater on-air Thursday that retails online for $380.

Bolduan wore the pink sweater with the scripted inscription on “CNN Newsroom” and her photograph was promptly added as an advertisement for the outfit on Lingua Franca NYC’s website.

Lingua Franca NYC, which made the sweater Bolduan wore, is described in a 2018 Town and Country Magazine feature as producing “quippy, hand-stitched cashmere sweaters.” The “politically-minded luxury brand” is “part of the fashion resistance,” according to the article.

Mark Hemingway, a senior writer at RealClearInvestigations, posted a screenshot of the website on Twitter. Soon after Steven Krakauer, executive producer for the “Megyn Kelly Show” podcast, pointed out a change on Lingua Franca NYC’s website. (RELATED: Female House Democrats Dress In Black For ‘Somber’ Impeachment Vote)

Wait they must have added this line after your screenshot! “$100 of each sweater purchased goes to the Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent, nonprofit organization that promotes press freedom worldwide.”https://t.co/vPwX5vw8hO pic.twitter.com/e8d6htsUU3 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) December 10, 2020

“$100 of each sweater purchased goes to the Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent, nonprofit organization that promotes press freedom worldwide,” the page now reads. The page also includes a poem declaring that the clothing company stands “with our friends at CNN who start with the facts first.”