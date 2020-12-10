‘We Are Not Crazy’: California Restaurant Defies Outdoor Dining Ban

Cronies Sports Grill in Agoura Hills, California is defying Los Angeles County’s ban on outdoor dining. Dave Foldes and Dave Rey, the owners of the restaurant, told the Daily Caller that they are staying open for their employees.

“Last thing we’re going to do is lay people off during the Christmas holiday” said co-owner Dave Foldes of Cronies Sports Grill in Agoura Hills who is defying the outdoor dining ban on restaurants and continuing to serve his customers outdoors pic.twitter.com/xQBPePWUxl — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 7, 2020

“This whole thing started because the last we’re going to do is lay people off during the Christmas holiday” said Foldes on why he decided to defy’s the county’s orders that bans restaurants, bars and breweries from serving outdoors.”I can’t see laying them off, they need money for the holidays.”

Interviewed Dave Rey and Dave Folders today, owners of Cronies Sports Grill in Agoura Hills who are defying the outdoor ban order in LA County and continuing to serve customers outdoors. The owners have already been fined at least $1500 for remaining open. Stay tuned for the story pic.twitter.com/OgveYSnuXx — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 7, 2020

Foldes and Rey own five locations, with one in Los Angeles County where outdoor dining is banned.”We have already been through it, in March we laid everyone off,” said Rey. “That was awful we can’t do it again.” (RELATED : Los Angeles Restaurant Owners Protest Outdoor Dining Ban)

Owners of Cronies Sports Grill in Agoura Hills Dave Rey and Dave Foldes are defying outdoor dining ban on restaurants and continuing to serve his customers outdoors. They have been fined $1500 so far and are expecting more. Their public health permit has been suspended pic.twitter.com/ByQBQBkkU4 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 7, 2020

The restaurant has been fined $1,500 so far for defying orders and continuing to serve outdoor dining despite the ban. The restaurant has received the fines from County of Los Angeles Public Health, and the owners expect more to come.

Here is a $500fine owners Dave Foldes and Dave Rey of Cronies Sports Grill in Agoura Hills received on the 5th of this month for remaining open and defying outdoor dining ban. Cronies has been fined $1500 so far with more to come. Public health permit has been suspended pic.twitter.com/lHPOnxrylT — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 10, 2020

WATCH :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmodLB5DdOc&feature=youtu.be

Check Out More From The Daily Caller :

Portland Autonomous Zone Is ‘Stockpiling Weapons,’ Has Armed Patrols, Police Say

Another Migrant Caravan Is Headed To The US. How Will An Incoming Biden Administration Handle It?

Two Senate Democrats Break With Party To Approve Trump Arms Deal With United Arab Emirates