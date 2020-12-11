Newly-Ousted NY Rep. Max Rose May Have His Eye On The Mayor’s Office

Democratic New York Rep. Max Rose indicated he may be eyeing the New York City mayoral race Thursday after losing his Congressional seat following a single term, according to Politico.

Rose opened a campaign account to run for mayor on the Campaign Finance Board website Thursday, Politico reported. The filing indicates he has created a mayoral campaign committee, according to The New York Times.

On Twitter, Rose hinted he has something in the works on Twitter Thursday night, “Stay tuned NYC!”

. @Taylorswift13 is not the only one previewing news tonight. Stay tuned NYC! ???????? — Max Rose (@MaxRose4NY) December 11, 2020

If the rumors prove to be true, Rose will be vying against over a dozen candidates for the seat, according to The New York Times.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s name has also been floated as a potential candidate, The New York Times reported. Yang said, “the mayor of New York City can do a lot of good. So that is something that I have to take a long look at,” in an interview earlier this year, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Andrew Yang Reportedly Weighing Bid For New York City Mayor)

These rumors follow Rose losing his reelection race for New York’s 11th congressional district to Republican Nicole Malliotakis last month, per Politico. Malliotakis defeated Rose by over fifty percent of the votes, running largely on a law-and-order platform, according to NBC New York.