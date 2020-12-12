Editorial

Army/Navy Game Day Has Arrived

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 14: OJ Davis #86 and the rest of the Navy Midshipmen celebrate the win over the Army Black Knights at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Navy Midshipmen defeated the Army Black Knights 31-7. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Ladies and gentlemen, the day of the Army/Navy game has arrived.

Through all the carnage and chaos of the coronavirus pandemic, the historic rivalry has endured and will kick today at 3:00 EST on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This year’s game isn’t anything like a normal Army/Navy game. Instead of the game being played in Philadelphia, the game is being held at West Point.

I can only speak for myself, but I think it’s pretty damn cool that the game is being held on the grounds of America’s legendary service academy.

 

For those of you who haven’t seen an Army/Navy game before, the ceremony surrounding the event is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

President Donald Trump will be in attendance today, there will be high-ranking military officers, government officials will be scattered throughout and the stands will be full of future military leaders.

It really doesn’t get much more pro-America than what we’ll see unfold today.

 

So, crack open a few beers, be in front of your TV by 3:00 EST and enjoy this moment. The Army/Navy game is a powerful reminder that we’re all in this together at the end of the day.

I’m damn proud to be an American and have all these guys on our side.