Army/Navy Game Day Has Arrived

Ladies and gentlemen, the day of the Army/Navy game has arrived.

Through all the carnage and chaos of the coronavirus pandemic, the historic rivalry has endured and will kick today at 3:00 EST on CBS.

For the first time since 1943, Army-Navy is coming to you from West Point! pic.twitter.com/PDkP2FzVAK — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 12, 2020

This year’s game isn’t anything like a normal Army/Navy game. Instead of the game being played in Philadelphia, the game is being held at West Point.

I can only speak for myself, but I think it’s pretty damn cool that the game is being held on the grounds of America’s legendary service academy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football)

For those of you who haven’t seen an Army/Navy game before, the ceremony surrounding the event is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

President Donald Trump will be in attendance today, there will be high-ranking military officers, government officials will be scattered throughout and the stands will be full of future military leaders.

It really doesn’t get much more pro-America than what we’ll see unfold today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football)

So, crack open a few beers, be in front of your TV by 3:00 EST and enjoy this moment. The Army/Navy game is a powerful reminder that we’re all in this together at the end of the day.

I’m damn proud to be an American and have all these guys on our side.