The 2020 Army Vs. Navy Game Will Be Played At West Point Instead Of In Philadelphia

The 2020 Army vs. Navy game won’t happen in Philadelphia.

The prestigious football event between the two service academies traditionally takes place in Philadelphia, but some changes have been made because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Black Knights have announced that the game will take place at West Post this season.

According to @RedditCFB, it’s the first time since 1943 that the game has been played at a service academy.

The Army-Navy game is moving from its traditional Philadelphia neutral site. This will be the first Army-Navy game played at an Academy site since 1943, when Navy beat Army 13-0 at West Point. https://t.co/cpObNGMCeB — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 23, 2020

Despite the fact that the game won’t be played in Philly, playing at West Point should actually be pretty damn cool.

If it can’t be played at a neutral site, then moving the game to a service academy location is obviously the next best choice.

I’ve never been to West Point, but I’ve heard the football atmosphere there is incredibly impressive. It’s definitely on my bucket list of places to check out at some point.

Also, if you don’t watch the Army/Navy game, then you’re missing out. While it’s not the same level of football as the SEC or Big 10, the pageantry surrounding the event is second to none.

Last year when I drove up to Philly the day before, there were just helicopters flying all over the place preparing.

It’s definitely worth enjoying if you love football and America. I can promise you that much!