The Detroit Lions Lose To The Green Bay Packers 31-24

The Detroit Lions dropped a tough one Sunday night to the Green Bay Packers.

Entering the game, I thought it was another great shot for the Lions to earn a win in the second game since firing Matt Patricia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As hard as the team fought, we just couldn’t get it done during the 31-24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

There’s no such thing as a good loss. Those don’t exist, and anyone who says they do is lying to you. That’s a fact.

Having said that, it doesn’t mean you can’t find positives in a win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

The Lions simply look like the team has a ton of energy, the guys are playing with passion and we look like a very different team from just a few weeks back.

For the first time in a very long time, it feels like we have a squad that can actually compete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

We might have lost today against a really good Green Bay team, but the Lions are trending in the right direction. Given how bad we’ve been the past couple years, I’ll take it.