Google Suffers Apps Outage Across The World

Google’s apps experienced outages across the world, including Calendar, Gmail, Hangouts, Maps, Meet, Stadia and YouTube, The New York Times reported Monday.

Google outages over multiple applications occurred Monday morning but cleared up shortly after, according to its Google Workspace Status Dashboard. (RELATED: Google Spied On, Fired, Coerced Employees For Unionization Attempt, National Labor Relations Board Alleges)

“We’re aware of an ongoing issue with multiple products and our team is investigating. Updates are being posted on the status dashboard,” Google Workspace tweeted Monday.

We’re aware of an ongoing issue with multiple products and our teams are investigating. Updates are being posted on the status dashboard: https://t.co/Y3OJ3Lg1ML — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) December 14, 2020

Google tweeted Monday morning that they’re “all clear.”

We’re all clear folks! Thanks for staying with us. — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) December 14, 2020

Google saw a spike in issues early Monday morning, according to Downdetector. Around 90% of the problems were related to login issues while 9% were search issues.

The big tech company’s search engine was still operational for some people, the NYT reported. Companies that utilize Google were unable to send emails or get to documents on Google servers.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

