Jalen Hurts Throws For 167 Yards And A Touchdown In His 1st NFL Start

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looked very solid during a 24-21 Sunday win over the New Orleans Saints.

Hurts started his first NFL game Sunday after Carson Wentz was benched in favor of the former Oklahoma and Alabama star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After days and days of hype and anticipation, Hurts looked very good throughout the game against New Orleans.

He threw for 167 yards, one touchdown and tacked on an additional 106 yards on the ground. All the way around, you have to say it was an impressive first career start.

Jalen Hurts leads the Eagles in an upset win over the Saints, 24-21. 17/30

273 total yards

273 total yards

1 TDs

With only three more games remaining in the regular season, you simply can’t go back to Carson Wentz after what we watched Sunday.

You absolutely can’t do it. It’d be one thing if the Eagles went out there and got crushed. That’s not what happened.

Hurts led them to a win, and he amped up the ground game by rushing for more than 100 yards.

I would also like to take a moment to point out that I was big on Hurts entering the 2020 NFL draft when the vast majority of “experts” weren’t. I know a winner when I see one, and I love everything about Hurts’ game and personality.

He’s going to be very successful in the NFL for years to come, and the Eagles have to ride with him for the foreseeable future.