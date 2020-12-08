Jalen Hurts Will Start At Quarterback For The Eagles Against The Saints

UPDATE: The Eagles have officially announced Jalen Hurts as the new starting quarterback.

“I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans. I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump.” – Coach Pederson — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 8, 2020

Jalen Hurts is the new starting quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, head coach Doug Pederson will start Hurts against the Saints this Sunday and Carson Wentz will be the backup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wentz was benched in favor of Hurts this past Sunday against the Packers.

Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson is naming Jalen Hurts his new starting quarterback and the rookie will start Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints, sources tell @mortreport and me. Carson Wentz now will backup Hurts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2020

There you have it, folks. It’s a done deal. I think most of us saw the writing on the wall after Wentz was benched Sunday, and it’s officially the Jalen Hurts show in Philly.

Something had to change with the Eagles, and Pederson has opted to ride with Hurts for the time being.

That’s not to say the Eagles struggling is all on Wentz. It’s obviously not, but they simply have to find a way to be better.

Apparently, Pederson thinks Hurts provides a major spark, and he’ll now make his first career start against the Saints.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited to see how he does taking all the first team reps. Welcome to life in the NFL! Things sure can change quickly.