Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell To Change Parties Because Of Trump

Republican Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell will change his party affiliation to Independent, citing President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 presidential election and more.

Mitchell said he has put in a request to the Clerk of the House to change his party affiliation to “independent,” in an interview with CNN.

“This election simply confirms for me that it’s all about power first, and that, frankly, is disgusting and demoralizing,” Mitchell told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Mitchell also sent a letter to leaders in the Republican Party, saying he will be dropping his “engagement and association with the Republican Party at both the national and state level.”

The Michigan Congressman will be retiring at this session and told CNN that he is worried about Trump's "long-term harm to our democracy."

Mitchell went on to say in his letter that it is "unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote."

The Daily Caller contacted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office but did not immediately receive a response before publication time.