‘The Office’ Star Brian Baumgartner Will Earn More Than $1 Million On Cameo In 2020

Former star of “The Office” Brian Baumgartner will cash in on Cameo by the time 2020 is over.

According to Cameo CEO Steven Galanis during an interview with The New York Times, the man who played Kevin for years on the hit NBC show will make more than $1 million on the app in 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Baumgartner (@bbbaumgartner)

The app allows fans to pay people for simple and short messages. Currently, Baumgartner charges $195 for a personalized video.

That means he’ll have done more than 5,000 videos in 2020!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Baumgartner (@bbbaumgartner)

That’s a hell of a lot of money to shoot some videos from the comfort of your own home! That’s a whole lot of cash!

Honestly, why even worry about acting if you can pull down a cool million without ever having to leave your house?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Baumgartner (@bbbaumgartner)

If you told me I could earn a million bucks by shooting short birthday and congratulations videos, I’d do it without hesitation.

I’m not sure you’d ever see me again if I could just hop on a jet to Montana and shoot from a cabin. I think it’s safe to say that Baumgartner is living the life.

Count your money, Brian! Count that money!

H/T: Barstool