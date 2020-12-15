Editorial

Florida Postpones UNF Game After Keyontae Johnson Collapses

DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 23: Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Florida Gators shoots the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in the second round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 23, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Florida won’t play Wednesday night against North Florida.

The Gators announced Tuesday morning that the game has been postponed following Keyontae Johnson collapsing on the court against FSU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to a statement from Florida, Johnson is now getting medical care in Gainesville, and is responding to some simple commands. He remains in “critical, but stable condition.”

This move doesn’t surprise me at all, and it’s probably the right thing to do for Florida. The players need some time to process what’s going on.

They simply can’t go into Wednesday night and expect to be focused on playing basketball after what we witnessed Saturday.

I think I speak for everyone when I say that we’re all pulling for Johnson. Star athletes aren’t supposed to be collapsing for no apparent reason at all.

It’s absolutely terrifying.

Keep checking back for more updates on the situation as we have them.