Florida Postpones UNF Game After Keyontae Johnson Collapses

Florida won’t play Wednesday night against North Florida.

The Gators announced Tuesday morning that the game has been postponed following Keyontae Johnson collapsing on the court against FSU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wednesday’s game vs. North Florida has been postponed with a makeup date to be determined. More >> https://t.co/1CiOSezpTH — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 15, 2020

According to a statement from Florida, Johnson is now getting medical care in Gainesville, and is responding to some simple commands. He remains in “critical, but stable condition.”

This move doesn’t surprise me at all, and it’s probably the right thing to do for Florida. The players need some time to process what’s going on.

They simply can’t go into Wednesday night and expect to be focused on playing basketball after what we witnessed Saturday.

Prayers up for Florida forward Keyontae Johnson! He just collapsed 4 minutes into the game! Hopefully everything is ok! pic.twitter.com/jlCaC5WUlh — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) December 12, 2020

I think I speak for everyone when I say that we’re all pulling for Johnson. Star athletes aren’t supposed to be collapsing for no apparent reason at all.

It’s absolutely terrifying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gators Men’s Basketball (@gatorsmbk)

Keep checking back for more updates on the situation as we have them.