Indiana Vs. Purdue Canceled Again Because Of Coronavirus

Indiana vs. Purdue will officially not happen this season.

The Hoosiers released a statement Tuesday morning that both schools agreed to cancel the Friday game because of coronavirus issues within both programs.

#IUFB and Purdue mutually agree to cancel Friday’s Old Oaken Bucket Game.https://t.co/taot2uresm — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 15, 2020

This is now the second time the game between the Boilermakers and Hoosiers has been canceled. It was supposed to happen last weekend, but had to be called off because of coronavirus.

Now, it’s just done for good.

Bucket Game Updatehttps://t.co/AFGLDMGJOI — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 9, 2020

Coronavirus takes another college football game and bodyslams it into the ground. This also isn’t just any regular game.

This is a historic rivalry game that now won’t happen because of coronavirus. It’s a punch right to the gut.

At least Indiana is still primed and ready for a solid bowl game, which is something they haven’t had in a long time.

All things considered, this season was still a huge success for the Hoosiers.

We’ll see who they land, but Indiana’s not done just yet. I can promise you that much.