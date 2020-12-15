Jameela Jamil Calls Celebrities ‘Useless’: ‘F*ck Us All’

Actress Jameela Jamil finally said what everyone has been thinking about celebrities and how “useless” they are.

Jamil shared her thoughts on celebrity culture during Monday’s episode of Angela Scanlon’s podcast, “Thanks A Million.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial)

“I think that celebrities have been exposed,” Jamil said. “F*ck them. Just f*ck them all. F*ck us all. We’re useless.”

“Sorry we’re crap,” Jamil continued. “I’ve always thought we were crap so it’s been quite exciting to watch the rise of the people who are actually going to make a real difference in this world.” (RELATED: Hollywood Actress Jameela Jamil Says Abortion Was ‘The Best Decision’)

Jamil claimed coronavirus had shifted people’s priorities, and she has an idea of what she wants to do next after she leaves the television industry.

“I want to leave TV when I’m 40 entirely and become an EMDR therapist,” Jamil said on the podcast. “And I might well f*cking do that. I might just go away and become a therapist.”

Finally. I’m so glad celebrities are becoming more self-aware of how actually awful most of them are. There are some good ones out there, who give back to communities and really try to be good people, but majority are awful.

Jamil is also one of those. I think she falls in that camp of “crap” celebrities she described.