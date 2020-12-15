REPORT: Michigan Vs. Iowa Game Is ‘In Jeopardy’ Because Of Coronavirus

The weekend football game between Michigan and Iowa is reportedly in trouble.

According to Chris Balas, the Saturday matchup between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes is "in jeopardy" because of coronavirus issues.

Balas didn’t specify which program has the problems, but Michigan’s last game against Ohio State didn’t happen because the Wolverines had issues.

SOURCES: Michigan at Iowa in jeopardy due to COVID-19 concerns, etc. More to come. — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 15, 2020

What an absolute disaster of a championship weekend for the Big 10. Outside of Ohio State playing for the B1G title, nothing has gone correctly.

Wisconsin didn’t make the B1G title game, Indiana/Purdue has been canceled and now the Michigan/Iowa game is at risk of not happening.

At the end of the day, the only thing that matters at this point for the Big 10 is making sure the Buckeyes get into the playoff.

If every other game gets canceled, that’s going to be brutal, but we’ll swallow the pill if OSU plays Northwestern.

If you’re not used to this kind of carnage by this point, then you’re just not paying attention. Hopefully, Michigan/Iowa get to play, but the fans had better start mentally preparing for it to not happen.

As of right now, the game is scheduled to start at 7:00 EST on ESPN.