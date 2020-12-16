Cartoon Network Promotes The ‘Many Gender Identities’ Kids Can Partake In

Cartoon Network promoted the ‘many gender identities’ kids can partake in with a comic strip about respecting and loving a person no matter their preferred pronoun.

“Here’s to not only normalizing gender pronouns, but respecting them, too,” a tweet read from the network. The post was noted by the Daily Wire in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘Transgender Women Are Women’: Daniel Radcliffe Reacts To J.K. Rowling Backlash)

“Whether you use he/she/them or something else, we acknowledge and LOVE you!” it added, along with a link to the “Gender Justice Tool Kit” which it said was “designed to facilitate conversations that can save lives.”

Included with the tweet, was a comic strip about the different gender pronouns out there that a person can use to describe themselves. (RELATED: Kids’ Networks Celebrate Transgender People Through #TransDayOfVisibility)

“Gender pronouns describe a person’s gender identity,” one part of the comic strip read. “Examples of pronouns are she/her, they/them, an ze/zir. A lot of people are learning about gender. If you’re comfortable, you can share your own pronouns.”

“We can’t tell someone’s gender just by looking at them and shouldn’t assume we know,” the comic strip added. “There are many gender identities beyond ‘girl’ or ‘boy.’ Some people don’t identify as any gender.”

In a second part of the strip, two of the characters are talking about the pronouns they like to identify themself with, such as “they/them.”

“Using someone’s pronouns shows respect,” it concluded in the final strip. “We all need to be seen and loved for who we are.”