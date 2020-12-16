SURVEY: 52% Of People Feel The Need To Drink While Watching The News In 2020

A ton of people have felt the need to drink some booze while watching the news in 2020.

In a survey conducted by OnePoll for HOP WTR, 52% of people “said that they’ve felt the need to drink while watching the news this year and they average about four adult beverages each week.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The survey also found that 40% of people are snacking more, 39% are eating more comfort food and 32% of people are eating more junk food.

Overall, the survey seemed to indicate that people have picked up a lot of bad habits since quarantine started.

I wish I could say this information surprised me, but it really doesn’t. When it comes to drinking during the news, this year has been nothing short of an absolute disaster.

It’s nonstop coronavirus coverage, election updates and protests/riots. Yeah, I think it’s more than understandable why some people might want to have a few beers.

I don’t blame them at all for hitting the bottle.

As for picking up all the bad health habits, there’s no excuse for that at all. There’s no excuse to be eating junk food around the clock just because you’re staying at home a bit more.

If anything, you need to be eating healthier than ever during the coronavirus pandemic! Great food keeps you healthy, which seems like a positive in our current situation.

Have your eating habits dropped off since the start of the coronavirus pandemic? Let us know in the comments!