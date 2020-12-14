Dominating Your Family Christmas Party Comes Down To 3 Things: Beer, Football And Meat

With Christmas being right around the corner, it’s a great time to remember what it takes to dominate your family party.

As a big fan of Christmas and as a huge fan of parties, this is the time of the year that I really like to thrive. In terms of Christmas, you need three things to dominate your party: beer, football and meat. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Let’s jump right in.

BEER:

There is no point in staying sober during your family party. There’s no point at all. You’re going to want to make sure there are cases and cases of beer readily available.

Why? It’s pretty simple. Do you want to be sober as you listen to the family member you like the least try to brag about her kids?

Hell no.

You’re going to want to be nice and lubricated for all interactions with distant relatives that you’ll be having this holiday season.

So, get those cases ready and have a cold one on standby at all times. At least you’ll have a buzz when your aunt tells you how little Johnny is definitely going D1 for whatever pathetic sport he’s playing.

FOOTBALL:

Whether it’s talking about your college or NFL team or actually getting in the snow and playing, football is a huge part of dominating your family’s Christmas party.

Is your squad in the playoff? Let the entire world know. Playing in an NY6 Bowl? Shout it from the rooftops.

Now, what do you do if you’re a guy who might cheer for Wisconsin and the season has been a disaster? Don’t sweat. Just dust off the football, throw on a jacket and head outside.

If your college team couldn’t earn you glory, then you can just do it yourself against your rival family members. There’s nothing better than when it’s about 10 degrees outside, and you’re slinging the rock around.

MEAT:

You can’t have Christmas without tons of great meat. Meat should be a mandatory item at any party, especially one that takes places during the holidays.

Now, you really get a bonus if you killed the meat yourself. If you show up with a bunch of amazing venison, then you’ve said everything without saying a word. That’s a king move.

So, there you have it folks. Dominate the scene when it comes to meat, beer and football, and I promise that you’re going to have a great Christmas.

Crack them open and enjoy some family time!