REPORT: President Trump Seeking Special Prosecutor To Investigate Hunter Biden

President Donald Trump is reportedly asking about a potential special prosecutor to investigate tax allegations against Hunter Biden before leaving office, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Only an attorney general can appoint or fire a special prosecutor, and Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, resigned Monday. While he was on good terms with the president, Trump was frustrated with his lack of support for Trump’s election fraud accusations and his decision to not publicize the two-year investigation into Biden prior to the election. Barr’s incoming replacement, Jeffrey Rosen, has not weighed in on the investigation, the AP reported.

Biden announced last week that he is currently under federal investigation for his “tax affairs.” Other reporting suggests he may also be under investigation for his dealing with Chinese businesses. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Sought To Avoid Registering As Foreign Agent For Chinese Business Venture)

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Biden said in the statement last week. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

President-Elect Joe Biden has said he is “confident” his son did nothing wrong.

Trump has some support in Congress for a new special counsel, with Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham calling for one to be appointed Wednesday.

“I am absolutely calling on a special counsel to look at all things Hunter Biden to see if he presents a conflict for the Biden administration regarding his business dealings in Ukraine, which is overrun with Russian agents, and any activity he had with the Chinese government,” Graham told reporters.

The elder Biden is alleged to have both known of and participated in his son’s business dealings in both Ukraine and China. Emails appear to show Hunter leveraging his family name to curry favor overseas.