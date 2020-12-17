CNN Silent On Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Andrew Cuomo

CNN has not covered former adviser Lindsey Boylan’s Sunday allegation that Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her “for years.”

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years,” Boylan tweeted Sunday morning. “Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation?”

“Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it,” Boylan tweeted. “No one. And I *know* I am not the only woman.”

A review of CNN’s reporting by the Daily Caller News Foundation found that the publication has not covered Boylan’s allegations, which Cuomo has repeatedly denied. CNN has not responded to requests for comment from the DCNF.

Fox News also reported this week that CNN’s most-watched anchor, the New York Democrat’s brother Chris Cuomo, has stayed silent on the allegations against the New York governor.

Cuomo denied the allegations in a Monday statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: ‘I Want The Same Equal Treatment’: Biden Accuser Tara Reade Tears Into Media, Women’s Groups, Democratic Politicians)

New York Gov. Cuomo is asked about his former aide accusing him of sexual harassment over the weekend: “It’s not true… I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has but it’s just not true.” pic.twitter.com/TnsdrC6Cvi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 14, 2020

“There is simply no truth to these claims,” Press Secretary Caitlin Girouard told the DCNF Monday morning. Cuomo also denied the allegations multiple times at a press conference Monday.

Boylan has not provided additional details about the alleged sexual harassment and has not returned multiple requests for comment from the DCNF. She also accused Cuomo’s office of having a “toxic” work environment in December.

The former adviser worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 until October 2018, according to the New York Post. She is running for Manhattan borough president.

