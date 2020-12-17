Editorial

College GameDay Will Be At The ACC Championship Between Clemson And Notre Dame

Nov 28, 2020; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to make a pass during their game against Pittsburgh at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

College GameDay is headed to the ACC this upcoming Saturday.

The popular ESPN college football event will be at the Clemson/Notre Dame rematch this Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I think this is probably the correct pick for College GameDay this upcoming weekend. The Notre Dame/Clemson rematch is going to be awesome.

Clemson is fighting for a spot in the playoff, and the Fighting Irish are fighting to win the ACC title in their only year in a conference.

What more could you ever want in a game?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ian Book (@ian.book)

Plus, Clemson has Trevor Lawrence and other missing players back. Notre Dame won the first game in a shootout, but the phenom quarterback had to watch from the sidelines.

Now, he’ll be back on the field slinging the rock all over the place. That’s bad news for the Fighting Irish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

No matter what happens, fans should be ready for a fun time. You can catch the game at 4:00 EST on ABC.