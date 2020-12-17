The coronavirus pandemic and months of widespread social unrest and rioting following the May 25 death of George Floyd have led in tandem to a hollowing out of American cities. Service industries within cities have had to close up shop as the pandemic has forced companies to work remotely and rioting has motivated urban dwellers to move outside of cities.
How Coronavirus — And Maybe Rioting — Has Hollowed Out American Cities
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Noah Adamitis Associate Editor
Font Size: