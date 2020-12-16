‘Suicidal’ Woman Charged With Felony Animal Cruelty After Throwing Dog Off Motel Balcony

A “suicidal” woman has been arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty after throwing a dog off a motel balcony in front of police officers.

Deputies were called to a Florida motel after a guest allegedly attacked an employee and threatened to jump off a balcony, according to an article published Tuesday by WESH 2. Allison Murphy was reportedly back in her room when police arrived on the scene, the outlet reported.

Once police were in the room with Murphy, she picked up a 40-pound german shepherd puppy and threw it off the balcony.

The dog reportedly landed on its feet and ran towards a roadway.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office confirmed the dog is okay and recovering at Volusia City Animal Shelter. (RELATED: REPORT: Dog That Fell Into Molten Lava Is Alive And Well After Rescue)

**The dog is OK & her new nickname is Miracle Yesterday, deputies & @DaytonaBchPD responded to a suicidal person on a motel balcony. She threw a dog off instead. Dog is recovering @VolusiaAnimal Services. Human charged w/ felony animal cruelty. Video at https://t.co/GDn05ThNqL pic.twitter.com/E0rYceOj6E — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) December 15, 2020

“Dog is recovering @VolusiaAnimal Services,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “Human charged w/ felony animal cruelty.”

I really hope this woman gets the help she needs. I’m so glad the puppy is okay and recovering. They renamed the dog Miracle, which is so fitting.

Murphy reportedly refused to make her appearance at the courthouse, so the judge ordered her to be held without bond. Murphy will be screened for mental health issues, according to WESH2.