Ana Navarro: Jen O’Malley Dillon’s ‘F**kers’ Comment Was ‘Off Message’

Ana Navarro said Thursday that Jen O’Malley Dillon was “off message” when she referred to Republicans as “a bunch of f**kers” in a recent interview.

Navarro joined co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar on ABC’s “The View” to discuss O’Malley Dillon’s interview with Glamour magazine and the response to her comments. (RELATED: ‘Mitch Had To Sort Of Grow A Pair’: Whoopi Goldberg Mocks McConnell For Acknowledging Biden’s Win)

WATCH:

“Anyhoo, President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming deputy chief of staff, Jen O’Malley Dillon, has some up in arms,” Goldberg began, referencing the interview during which O’Malley Dillon had noted Biden’s focus on unity even as she herself referred to Republicans as “a bunch of f**kers.”

“What did you think of her comments, Ana? I thought they were not — over the last four years everything we’ve heard, I didn’t think her comments were bad at all. What about you?” Goldberg asked. (RELATED: Biden’s Campaign Manager Calls Republicans ‘A Bunch Of F**kers,’ Then Calls For Unity)

“Girl, thank God nobody is recording us,” Navarro said. “Look, she was definitely off message, okay? Every time Joe Biden comes out in the campaign since being president-elect he sounds like Barney the purple dinosaur. I love you, you love me. We’re a happy family. So he’s been spreading a message of unity and inclusiveness and being welcoming to Republicans, to people who he needs to work with, so she was off message.”

Navarro went on to argue that while O’Malley Dillon may have been off message, she wasn’t as bad as President Donald Trump.

“I think you really should save your outrage, your faux outrage for an Emmy or Oscar nominated speech at some point but just spare us this level of hypocrisy for the love of God. Spare me the hypocrisy at this point so close to Christmas,” Navarro concluded.