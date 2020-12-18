Military

‘Not An Accident’: Critics Slam Space Force Guardians Over ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Connection

Screenshot/@spaceforcedod

Virginia Kruta
The United States Space Force announced Friday that service members of the military’s newest branch would be known as Guardians.

“Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians,” the official Space Force account shared the news on Twitter. (RELATED: First Space Force Officer To Be Sworn In On International Space Station)

Critics responded almost immediately, pointing out that the fascist militia in “The Handmaid’s Tale” were also known as the Guardians. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano’s ‘Handmaid’ Protest Takes Wrong Turn, Gets Lost In Meme-land)

Others made a connection to the Marvel Comics Universe’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

According to the official account, the name was a throwback to the original command motto used by the Air Force Space Command in 1983: “Guardians of the High Frontier.”