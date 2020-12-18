Jeremy Bulloch, ‘Star Wars’ Boba Fett Actor, Dead At 75

Actor Jeremy Bulloch, known for his role as the original Boba Fett in “Star Wars,” died Thursday.

Bulloch died in a London hospital from complications of Parkinson’s disease, according to Fox News.

Billy Dee Williams and Mark Hamill shared tributes to the actor on Twitter. (RELATED: Hollywood Star Lynn Kellogg, Known For Her Role In ‘Hair,’ Dies After Contracting COVID-19)

“Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy,” Williams tweeted. “RIP Jeremy Bulloch.”

“Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman,” Hamill added. “A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him.”

Boba Fett wasn’t Bulloch’s only role in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Bulloch also played a role in “The Empire Strikes Back” and starred as Captain Jeremoch Colton in “Revenge of the Sith.”

Besides the “Star Wars” trilogy, Bulloch also had a role in two James Bond films. He appeared in 1981′s “For Your Eyes Only” and 1983′s “Octopussy.”

Bulloch has over 100 credits, Fox News reported, including roles on television shows such as “Dr. Who,” “Crown Court” and “Sloggers.”

Bulloch is survived by his wife Maureen and three sons, according to Fox News.