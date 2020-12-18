Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller Stops Biden Transition Briefings: Report

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller has put a stop to all cooperation with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

Senior administration officials have confirmed that Miller ordered a halt to all scheduled briefings Pentagon-wide as of Thursday evening, according to a report from Axios. (RELATED: These Democrats In Congress Will Likely Oppose A Waiver For Biden’s Defense Secretary Pick)

A top Biden official was reportedly not told about the move, but one official suggested to Axios that it was just a delay due to the approaching holidays.

“We had fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week,” the official said. “These same senior leaders needed to do their day jobs and were being consumed by transition activities … With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition.”

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign adviser Steve Cortes appeared to believe the move was related to recent reports about Hunter Biden and potential business dealings with the Chinese Communist Party.

“Good! Joe Biden could not get even a low-level security clearance right now. He’s compromised by the Chinese Communist Party,” Cortes tweeted.

Good! Joe Biden could not get even a low-level security clearance right now. He’s compromised by the Chinese Communist Party. Axios: Acting Pentagon chief halts Biden transition briefings. https://t.co/Kni463LRpt — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 18, 2020

The Defense Department pushed back on the initial report, saying that Miller had asked for a day and both teams had ultimately agreed to take two weeks and return after the holidays.

DoD pushes back on AXIOS scoop that Acting Pentagon Defense Secretary halts Biden transition briefings – says Miller asked for 1 day pause and both teams agreed to two week break over the holidays. Expecting statement soon. https://t.co/e24S9BM6qT — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) December 18, 2020

Jonathan Swan stood by Axios’ report, adding, “Contrary to this Pentagon spin, there was NOTHING routine about this decision. Senior Trump officials have been furious at the Biden team, privately blaming them for leaks, and this decision was discussed last night with the White House.”