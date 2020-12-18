Nurse Faints During Press Conference After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Video footage shows a nurse fainted on Thursday when talking to reporters after she was vaccinated for the coronavirus.

A nurse who got the COVID vaccine in Chattanooga, Tennessee today passed out while speaking to media about the vaccine shortly after receiving it. pic.twitter.com/Odv6fA1IVa — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 18, 2020

Tiffany Dover told reporters she was experiencing dizziness and fainted after trying to walk off seconds later during the video. Someone caught Dover while she fainted and medical professionals rushed to help.

Dover told NEWS Channel 9 ABC she wasn’t surprised by the incident since she usually faints experiencing pain due to a condition.

“It just hit me all of the sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone,” Dover said, according to NEWS Channel 9 ABC.

Dover felt fine after fainting and was able to stand up minutes afterwards, NEWS Channel 9 ABC reported. CHI Memorial Hospital doctors said the fainting isn’t connected to the Pfizer vaccine’s ingredients.

Dover told reporters before fainting that she knew that morning she would be receiving the vaccine.

“I did, yes. So you know all of my staff, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the COVID unit, so therefore you know my team will be getting first chances to get the vaccine. And I know that it’s, really, I’m sorry I’m feeling really dizzy. I’m sorry,” Dover said during the video.

Video footage showed the first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine leaving the company’s location on Sunday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency authorization for the vaccine on Dec.11. (RELATED: Health Care Worker In Alaska Hospitalized For Serious Allergic Reaction To Pfizer’s Coronavirus Vaccine)

Pain or anxiety often triggers fainting and there are many potential causes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. Fainting from almost all types of vaccines has been reported to the CDC, the majority being from three adolescent vaccines (HPV,MCV4 and Tdap).

Scientists believe fainting results from “the vaccination process and not to the vaccines themselves” since all three adolescent vaccines carry different ingredients, the CDC said. There isn’t a solid answer regarding if an ingredient triggers fainting or if the probability of teenagers fainting is higher than adults or children fainting.

CHI Memorial Hospital didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

