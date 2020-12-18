Trump Ramps Up Attacks On Georgia’s Top Two Republicans Ahead Of State’s Senate Runoffs

President Donald Trump yet again tore into Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for failing to acquiesce to his demands involving the 2020 general election results.

“Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia still has not called a Special Session,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “So easy to do, why is he not doing it? It will give us the State. MUST ACT NOW!”

Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia still has not called a Special Session. So easy to do, why is he not doing it? It will give us the State. MUST ACT NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

Early voting in the state’s Senate runoff elections is already underway, with the Republican majority stake. (RELATED: Will Trump’s ‘Rigged Election’ Claims Hurt The GOP’s Chances In Georgia’s Senate Runoffs?)

In a followup tweet, he called Kemp and Raffensperger, who recently certified the results of President-elect Joe Biden’s win, “so-called ‘Republicans'” and claimed they “aren’t allowing Fulton County to go through the vital Voter Signature Verification process” and “not allowing Republican ‘watchers’ to be present and verify!”

The Secretary of State and Governor of Georgia, both so-called “Republicans”, aren’t allowing Fulton County to go through the vital Voter Signature Verification process. Also, they are not allowing Republican “watchers” to be present and verify! @BrianKempGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2020

Raffensperger and Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s top 2020 election official, had previously criticized Trump’s rhetoric surrounding the election results.

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions,” Sterling said at a press conference in December. “This has to stop! We need you to step up and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.” (EXCLUSIVE: Trump Allies Go To War With Former Democrat ‘Con Artists’ Lin Wood And Sidney Powell Over Senate Runoff Comments)

“Mr. President, as the secretary said yesterday, people aren’t giving you the best advice what’s actually going on on the ground,” Sterling said in closing. “It’s time to look forward. If you want to run for re-election in four years, fine, do it, but everything we’re seeing right now, there’s not a path. Be the bigger man here. And stop. Step in. Tell your supporters: don’t be violent. Don’t intimidate. All that’s wrong. It’s un-American.”

WATCH:

Outraged Georgia election official decries threatening rhetoric against election staff: “Mr. President…senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop! We need you to step up—and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.” pic.twitter.com/48hxIJn33k — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2020

Trump held a rally for incumbent Georgia Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the state back in November, but Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh confirmed Friday to the Daily Caller that POTUS is not currently scheduled to return to the Peach State ahead of the runoffs in January.

Biden returned to Georgia for the first time since the 2020 election and campaign for Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff on Tuesday, while Vice President-elect Kamala Harris just announced that she will do the same this coming Monday.