UCLA AD Martin Jarmond Says Reports Of Potentially Moving On From Chip Kelly Aren’t Accurate

UCLA doesn’t plan on firing football coach Chip Kelly.

In response to a report from FootballScoop that the Bruins might consider other options and move on from Kelly, Martin Jarmond tweeted late Thursday afternoon, "Not true. Very disappointing @FootballScoop, how about you call me next time. Go Bruins!"

Not true. Very disappointing @FootballScoop , how about you call me next time. Go Bruins! ???????????? https://t.co/HBqqyKhKNr — Martin Jarmond (@MartinJarmond) December 17, 2020

Sources: Chip Kelly not guaranteed to return at UCLA, Bruins could target big name replacements https://t.co/ZDma81nZ7S — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 17, 2020

When I saw the tweet from FootballScoop about the Bruins potentially moving on from Kelly, I was a bit surprised.

Despite the fact that there has certainly been some choppy water during his tenure with the Bruins, the program is clearly trending up.

When things are finally looking up, you don’t all of a sudden cut the coach loose. UCLA has a game Saturday against Stanford, and enters the matchup 3-3.

With a win, the Bruins will finish the season above .500, first since the 2015 season. Again, it’s clear that things are trending up for UCLA.

The Bruins have to keep Kelly, and the man responsible for making that decision clearly agrees.