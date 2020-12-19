Ohio State Will Be Missing 22 Players Against Northwestern

Ohio State will be missing a ton of players Saturday against Northwestern.

According to Kyle Rowland, the Buckeyes will be without 22 players in the Big 10 title game because of coronavirus, including star wide receiver Chris Olave.

Ohio State will be without 22 players for the Big Ten championship game, including WR Chris Olave, LB Baron Browning and P Drue Chrisman. If they’re out because of positive COVID tests, they could miss the CFP semifinals because of the Big Ten’s 21-day rule. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) December 19, 2020

Well, the game against the Wildcats just got a hell of a lot more interesting. Ohio State is expected to destroy Northwestern.

Now, they’re down nearly two dozen players against a very good NW squad.

Having said that, I still expect the Buckeyes to win today. I’d be shocked if they don’t still beat Northwestern.

However, the question now is whether or not Ohio State will be missing 22 players for the playoff. If that’s the case, then the Buckeyes could be in trouble.

They need to be at full strength to take on Alabama or Clemson.

We’ll see what happens, but this is just the latest example of insanity during the 2020 football season.