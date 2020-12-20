Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State And Notre Dame Make The College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff field was announced Sunday.

The field this season will consist of (1) Alabama, (2) Clemson, (3) Ohio State and (4) Notre Dame. The Crimson Tide will play the Fighting Irish and the Tigers will play the Buckeyes

I don’t think there are any real surprises here. This is more or less the exact field we expected to get. The only thing we didn’t know for sure was the order and matchups.

Well, the field is set and now it’s time to get to work.

Who am I taking? I’m honestly not sure. Alabama looks so damn good, but Clemson and Ohio State are both also super tough.

Outside of Notre Dame, I think any of the other three schools could win the title.

The playoff will get underway January 1 with the semi-finals and the title game will be January 11. We’re in for a fun time!