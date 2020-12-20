USC Opts Out Of Playing In A Bowl Game

USC’s football season is over.

The Trojans announced late Saturday night that the team will opt out of playing a bowl game after losing to Oregon in the PAC-12 title matchup.

The Trojans are by far and away the most high profile team to opt out of a bowl game during the coronavirus pandemic after finishing 5-1.

When teams that are lined up to play in a great bowl game decide to not play, then you know this is going to become a super popular decision.

USC wasn’t going to head to some joke of a game. They would have 100% played in a major bowl for a huge check.

Instead, they’re packing it in until 2021.

As I’ve said before, I’m 100% okay with Wisconsin not playing in a bowl game this season, and I know fans from around the country feel the same way about their teams.

It’s just a tough sell during the coronavirus pandemic, and you can now add USC to the list.

Hopefully, we’re back to rolling as normal in 2021!