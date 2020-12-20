Wisconsin will play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Wake Forest, and I’m not pleased.
Following a 3-3 regular season full of heartbreak and disappointment, the Badgers announced Sunday that we’ll now play the Demon Deacons December 30 at 12:00 EST on ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
This is an embarrassment to my Wisconsin Badgers. As a fan and a huge supporter of the Badgers, we have no business being in a bowl game.
We have literally none at all. This season needs to end, and we need to focus on the future. We don’t need to be running around playing in a meaningless bowl game.
We’re the Wisconsin Badgers. We’re used to playing in the Rose Bowl. We’re used to competing for B1G titles. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl? Is this a joke?
Are we this desperate for another game? I’d understand it if it was a bowl game that mattered. We’re playing December 30th at noon! This means nothing.
Seriously, Paul Chryst should do the right thing and cancel this game. Nobody, and I mean absolutely, wants to see this happen.