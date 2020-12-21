Furloughed American Airlines Employees Will Be Recalled If Stimulus Passes

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said furloughed employees will be recalled should Congress pass the coronavirus stimulus package, CNN reported Monday.

The workers had been furloughed because of the effects the coronavirus pandemic has had on the travel industry, CNN reported. Parker made the announcement in an Instagram video from his official account.

“Finally, we have great news from Washington D.C. Congressional leaders have come together on an agreement on COVID relief. It includes an extension of [the Payroll Support Program] for airline employees,” Parker said in the video.

“Once this becomes law, we will be recalling all of our furloughed team members and restoring pay and benefits retroactive to Dec. 1. If they can get it passed into law tomorrow, we can actually have paychecks cut for people by Christmas Eve, which would be wonderful,” Parker said in the video.

Around 19,000 American Airlines employees, including pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and gate agents were furloughed, CNN reported. The company furloughed the employees when the first of the CARES Act payroll help for airlines expired Oct. 1. (RELATED: American Airlines To Cut 5,000 Jobs, Despite $25 Billion Bailout)

Senate leaders announced Sunday that Congressional leaders reached a deal on a COVID-19 relief package. The compromise prevailed over numerous stalemates regarding direct money payments and the Federal Reserve’s lending powers, the leaders said.

“So more to come but for now, congratulations. Thank you and happy Holidays,” Parker concluded in the video.

Parker said the company has been closely collaborating with their union partners to recall their employees, according to a Linkedin video.

