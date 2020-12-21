Wisconsin Moves Up To Number 9 In The Latest AP College Basketball Poll

Wisconsin moved up in the latest AP college basketball poll.

The new week five poll dropped Monday, and the Badgers jumped three spots from 12 to nine after a big win over Louisville. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Gonzaga remained number one, which is where the Bulldogs have been since the start of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Well, you just have to chip away. We were fourth before losing to Marquette, and we now just have to chip away.

Week by week and day by day, we just have to find ways to get a little better and climb the ladder.

The win over Louisville was huge, and I couldn’t have been more impressed by what I saw. We came out and dominated the Cardinals from start to finish.

Now, it’s time to keep the momentum up and do the same the rest of the way. Nebraska is looming Tuesday night, and I have no doubt we’ll take care of business.