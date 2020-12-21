Editorial

Army Doesn’t Get A Bowl Bid After An Impressive 9-2 Season

Dec 12, 2020; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights defensive lineman Nolan Cockrill (95) reacts after making a tackle against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half of the Army-Navy game at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Army didn’t receive a bowl bid after an awesome 2020 football season.

After a bunch of bowl bids were announced Sunday, we all kind of assumed the Black Knights would land in a game after the Independence Bowl was canceled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it didn’t happen for the very good 9-2 Army squad.

This is honestly an absolute joke, and everyone involved should be embarrassed. Every single person involved with Army being left out should be ashamed.

The Black Knights won nine games, fought like hell to put together a great season during the coronavirus pandemic and they deserve to play in a bowl game.

 

If we’re not going to put a nine-win Army team into a bowl game, then what the hell are we doing right now?

Seriously, what are we doing? The Black Knights did their part, won nine games and it’s time to find them a bowl opponent.

 

If any team has to drop out because of coronavirus issues, we should just slide Army right into their slot. Everyone would love to see it, the game would put up monster ratings and it’s simply the right thing to do.