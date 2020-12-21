Army Doesn’t Get A Bowl Bid After An Impressive 9-2 Season

Army didn’t receive a bowl bid after an awesome 2020 football season.

After a bunch of bowl bids were announced Sunday, we all kind of assumed the Black Knights would land in a game after the Independence Bowl was canceled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it didn’t happen for the very good 9-2 Army squad.

Army, despite 9-2 record & a guaranteed bid to Independence Bowl, will not be allowed to play in bowl game, sources told @Stadium. Army was snubbed because other bowls had contractual agreements w/teams & locked into taking teams w/ losing records over a 9-win team — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 20, 2020

A 9-2 Army team that won the commander-in-chief trophy by beating both Navy and Air Force gets no bowl bid. There are reasons, but no justifications. What a travesty. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 20, 2020

Army goes 9-2 and no bowl game. But let’s allow 3-7 Tennessee and 2-8 South Carolina bowl bids. 2020 has been a challenge for CFB but in some areas they have failed beyond belief. pic.twitter.com/wWp0QMp2fp — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) December 20, 2020

This is honestly an absolute joke, and everyone involved should be embarrassed. Every single person involved with Army being left out should be ashamed.

The Black Knights won nine games, fought like hell to put together a great season during the coronavirus pandemic and they deserve to play in a bowl game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football)

If we’re not going to put a nine-win Army team into a bowl game, then what the hell are we doing right now?

Seriously, what are we doing? The Black Knights did their part, won nine games and it’s time to find them a bowl opponent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football)

If any team has to drop out because of coronavirus issues, we should just slide Army right into their slot. Everyone would love to see it, the game would put up monster ratings and it’s simply the right thing to do.