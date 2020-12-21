Dana White Releases Incredible Video Calling Out Everyone Who Questioned UFC Fights Happening During The Pandemic

UFC president Dana White dropped an awesome video Monday.

The legendary businessman and fighting icon posted a video compiling all the people who questioned fights happening during the pandemic, and it’s straight sports porn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you only watch one video today, I suggest you make it this one.

As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there’s ALWAYS a solution to every problem! So, cut through all the bullshit, and don’t let these people that don’t matter tell you how to live your life. pic.twitter.com/HPMbtojjJx — danawhite (@danawhite) December 21, 2020

We need a video like this for every single sport. We need a video compiling all the idiots who doubted sports could happen during the coronavirus pandemic.

We made it to the end of the college football season, and it’s now time for the playoff. The “experts” said this was impossible. They said players would die if we played. None of the fear porn came true. We got the job done, and everyone involved should be proud. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 20, 2020

Melt that video down, and shoot it directly into my veins. Of all the stuff Dana White has ever posted, I think we might have just found the best.

It’s up to YOU to take care of your business, your family, your employees, and those you care about!!! #kickassin2021 — danawhite (@danawhite) December 21, 2020

The UFC was the first major sports league to return, and it happened in style with Fight Island on Yas Island in the UAE.

I mean, that place was absolutely lit, and I loved every second of the action over there.

Props to Dana White for calling out every single person who was wrong. You just love to see it!