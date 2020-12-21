Editorial

Dana White Releases Incredible Video Calling Out Everyone Who Questioned UFC Fights Happening During The Pandemic

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

(Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
UFC president Dana White dropped an awesome video Monday.

The legendary businessman and fighting icon posted a video compiling all the people who questioned fights happening during the pandemic, and it’s straight sports porn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you only watch one video today, I suggest you make it this one.

We need a video like this for every single sport. We need a video compiling all the idiots who doubted sports could happen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Melt that video down, and shoot it directly into my veins. Of all the stuff Dana White has ever posted, I think we might have just found the best.

The UFC was the first major sports league to return, and it happened in style with Fight Island on Yas Island in the UAE.

I mean, that place was absolutely lit, and I loved every second of the action over there.

Props to Dana White for calling out every single person who was wrong. You just love to see it!