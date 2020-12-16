Amanda Nunes Says She’s ‘In’ For A Fight Against Jake Paul After Challenge From Dana White

Amanda Nunes is down to fight Jake Paul.

The younger Paul brother recently challenged Conor McGregor to a fight, and Dana White had an interesting offer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The UFC President told TMZ, “I’m thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out.”

In response to White’s challenge, Nunes posted on Instagram Tuesday night that she’s “in” for a fight against the YouTube star.

As entertaining as this little spat is, I honestly don’t think Amanda Nunes could take Jake Paul. In fact, I don’t think it’d be close.

As annoying as he might be, Jake Paul isn’t some random dude on the street. He has boxing training and he’s a legit fighter.

Now, he’s not going to run up on an experienced fighter, but he’s probably going to wreck 99% of random guys. Against Nunes, I’m not sure it’d be close, and I say that as someone who is a fan of her.

Nunes is several inches shorter than Jake Paul, and she couldn’t dream of getting to his 189 pounds. He would straight up destroy her, and I’m very confident in that.

Now, Conor McGregor would be a very different story. He’d lay smackdown on Paul like it was nothing! You better believe that.