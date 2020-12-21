Former Baylor QB Charlie Brewer Transfers To Utah

Quarterback Charlie Brewer will transfer to Utah.

The former Baylor passer tweeted late Sunday afternoon that he was committed to play for the Utes after starting several seasons for the Bears.

He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Overall, this is a pretty solid pickup for the Utes. When Brewer is playing at the top of his game, he’s a very solid QB.

While the 2020 campaign didn’t go great for Brewer or the Bears, he was a huge part of their success in 2019.

People might forget given the fact that Baylor went 2-7, but they were the second best team in the Big 12 last season.

Again, Brewer’s play and arm contributed in a big way for Baylor when they were rolling last season.

If he can get back to that form, then Utah might have found itself with a solid quarterback option for the 2021 season. Don’t count him out just yet. I think he’s got some gas left in the tank.