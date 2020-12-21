Mitch McConnell: GOP Win In Georgia Will Guarantee Biden ‘Will Be A Moderate’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested that President-elect Joe Biden “will be a moderate” if Republicans are able to maintain a U.S. Senate majority.

In what will likely end up becoming two of the most expensive Senate races in history, Republican Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue face off against Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in a Jan. 5 runoff to decide who will hold the majority in the Senate.

While Republicans repeatedly warn that Democrats could achieve all their policy goals over the next two years by nixing the Senate filibuster, McConnell told Fox News anchor Dana Perino during a Monday appearance on “The Daily Briefing” that Americans actually prefer “moderation.”

“The Georgia Senate races, however, do determine whether or not the Democrats will control the entire government,” McConnell said. “And what we fear is if they control the entire government, these movements to defund the police and move us in the direction of socialism will have new legs.”

The Kentucky senator cited GOP gains in the House and key Senate wins to suggest that Americans weren’t voting for anything close to radical.

“I don’t think that’s what the voters voted for on November 3rd,” he added. “I think the fact that House Republicans did better than anyone anticipated, the fact that Senate Republicans did better than all the pundits had indicated, the American people were voting for moderation, not far left. Winning in Georgia guarantees that the new president will be a moderate because he won’t have any choice.” (RELATED: Trump To Campaign For Loeffler, Purdue In Georgia One Day Before Senate Runoff Elections)

Republicans must win one of two seats in the runoff to maintain their slim majority.