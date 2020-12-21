REPORT: Man Fatally Shoots 10-Year-Old Son And Himself In Suspected Murder-Suicide

An Arizona man and his 10-year-old son were found dead on Dec. 19 in their home in an apparent murder-suicide situation, People magazine reported.

The Tucson Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a welfare check at the home of Phillip Foye, 40, where they found the dad and son dead from gunshot wounds, according to an article published by People magazine.

Foye had reportedly not responded to messages from the 911 caller and nobody answered the door when police arrived.

“We treated it as barricade situation,” Tucson Police Department Sgt. Richard Gradillas told People magazine. “We were able to get our SWAT team in.” (RELATED: DC Detective Dead In Alleged Murder-Suicide Committed By His Wife)

Police do believe that Foye shot his son and then shot himself, the outlet reported.

“We are currently investigating it as a murder-suicide,” Gradillas told the outlet.

“It looked like it happened recently around the time we got the phone call,” he added.

“It is pretty traumatic especially around Christmas time,” he said. “You have someone who hasn’t even started his life. It is tragic. The child was involved in youth sports and heavily involved in the community. It is just bad.”