Trump To Appoint Richard Grenell To Holocaust Memorial Council Position

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he will appoint former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell to a position on the Holocaust Memorial Council, a White House statement said.

Trump announced 42 new intended appointments to various positions at different organizations, according to the statement. Grenell was one of three new appointments the president made to positions on the Holocaust Memorial Council.

INBOX: Trump appoints several more top allies to federal government commissions/advisory boards:

– Pam Bondi

– Ric Grenell

– Hope Hicks

– Stephanie Grisham pic.twitter.com/bGUxdBLQ8r — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 22, 2020

Grenell was picked to be acting director of national intelligence in February, making history as the U.S.’s “first openly gay DNI and cabinet member,” according to an Office of the Director of National Intelligence Q&A.

The Nazi regime’s concepts of race, eugenics and gender influenced an antagonistic policy regarding homosexuality, The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust Fund said. Around 10 to 15,000 men, who were charged with being gay, were deported to concentration camps and a majority of deaths were due to exhaustion. (RELATED: US To Send First Official Delegation To ‘March Of The Living’ At Concentration Camp)

Around six million Jews died during the Holocaust.

Congress implemented the council 40 years ago “to lead the nation in commemorating the Holocaust and to raise private funds for and build the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum,” according to the museum’s website. The museum operates through a public-private partnership, receiving some federal funding.

The president chooses 55 people to be part of the council and the House and Senate each pick five, the museum’s website said. The Department of Education, the Department of the Interior and the State Department pick three members each.

The council meets two times per year and the Executive Council meets twice annually, the website said. Presidential appointees serve for five-year terms.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.