HBO Releases A Chilling New Trailer For The Tigers Woods Documentary ‘Tiger’

HBO dropped a new trailer for the upcoming Tiger Woods documentary Tuesday morning, and it looks outstanding.

The highly-anticipated two-part “Tiger” documentary will premiere the first episodes Jan. 10 and the second Jan. 17. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the latest trailer, “Tiger” is going to be mandatory viewing for anyone who loves sports.

I can’t wait for this documentary to come out. Stop and think about how crazy Tiger Woods’ life has been. It’s been utterly insane.

He’s arguably the greatest golfer ever, and he’s probably had a bigger impact on his sport than any other athlete in any other sport.

The dude literally changed golf forever!

As we all know, it eventually all came crashing down when he admitted to having multiple affairs. He had the greatest rise in all of sports, and his downfall was second to none.

As I’ve said before, I was literally in a McDonald’s prior to a high school basketball tournament watching his apology press conference.

Now he’s bounced back in a major way. You couldn’t make up Woods‘ journey if you tried in Hollywood. Nobody would believe you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods)

Now, golf fans everywhere will get to see it all chronicled in “Tiger.” It should be an outstanding time starting Jan. 10.