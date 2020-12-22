Gigantic Brawl Breaks Out During A Soccer Match In Brazil

A gigantic brawl broke out during a soccer game in Brazil, and the video is nuts.

According to TMZ, the fight occurred during a recent youth game between Athletico Paranaense and Fluminense, and one player managed to land a flying kick.

Yes, you read that correctly. A dude in a soccer brawl landed a flying kick. You can watch the outrageous video below.

Em jogo marcado por confusão, Fluminense é campeão brasileiro sub-17 pic.twitter.com/JKdgDV1nRG — bnewsvideos (@bnewsvideos) December 21, 2020

I rag on soccer players a lot because the sport is kind of a joke reserved for countries not capable of defending themselves in world wars.

Real countries fly to the moon and win Super Bowls. The rest of the world plays soccer. It might sound harsh, but it's true.

Having said that, I love everything about this brawl. For once, soccer players actually did more than fake injuries.

They actually just got down to it and fought. It’s about damn time soccer players decided to actually have a go with each other.

Not only did they get into a scrap, but one dude landed a flying kick! A flying kick! How many times have we ever seen that? Not many, folks. Not many.

Props to these dudes for giving us one of the wildest sports altercations that we’ve seen in a long time.