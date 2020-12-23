Politics

‘This Is Rotten To The Core’: Ben Sasse Flames Trump Over Latest Round Of Pardons

Ben Sasse appears on "Fox News Sunday." Screenshot/Fox

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse took issue with President Donald Trump’s most recent pardons Wednesday.

“This is rotten to the core,” Sasse said of the 26 pardons Trump issued on Dec. 23 — including clemency for Roger Stone, former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner. (RELATED: Ben Sasse Accuses Biden Of Refusing To Address The ‘Suicide Bombing Of Two Branches Of Government’)

Sasse was not the only one to take issue with Wednesday’s pardons — which came just a day after another slate of pardons for several Trump allies including George Papadopoulos.

Some, like Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, argued that the real problem was that the pardons had gone to Trump’s allies rather than to people they believed were more deserving.

The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles argued that, while Manafort and Stone were not blameless, their prosecution was not pursuant to any crime other than being close to Trump.

“Trump was absolutely right to pardon Manafort and Stone. They, like all political operatives, have no doubt been involved in shady business deals. But everyone knows the real crime for which they were prosecuted was having had the audacity to work for the bad orange man,” Knowles tweeted.