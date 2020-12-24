Paige VanZant Releases New Training Video

Paige VanZant has dropped a new training video for her fans.

The fighting superstar, who is now a member of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a video of herself throwing punches, and she appears to be in great shape. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can give the video a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

While I think VanZant joining the BKFC was an incredibly foolish business decision, it’s too late to turn around at this point!

She’s all in and committed to the fighting league after leaving the UFC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

She’s all in on the BKFC, and VanZant is slated to make her debut with the organization Super Bowl weekend.

While I’m not a big fan of this whole situation, I have no doubt that she’ll bring the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship the most attention the organization has ever had.

I have no doubt about that at all. Everything VanZant does moves the needle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

We’ll see how she does Super Bowl weekend. The BKFC is going to probably have their most viewed event ever, and you know they’ll be juiced about that.